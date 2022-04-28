 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Board of Elections work examined in video

HICKORY — The League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley has just released a video, "The Teacher & the Director," which features Hickory High School social studies teacher Shannon Furr and Catawba County Board of Elections Director Amanda Duncan. The format is question and answer, using questions from Hickory High students.

The purpose of the video is to highlight the behind-the-scenes work of the Board of Elections during this primary and upcoming general election seasons.

The video has been sent as a public service to all high school social studies teachers in Catawba County. It is also available for the public on the League’s website, lwvcv.org, under General Election Info.

The LWVCV is a nonpartisan grassroots organization dedicated to empowering voters and defending democracy. The League works to inform and engage the community and to encourage citizens to participate in government.

