Board awards more than $253,000 in grants

HICKORY — The board of the Unifour Foundation Endowment has awarded $253,690 in community grants. The grants support the following priorities: food insecurity, early childhood education, substance use and mental health, community needs and human services, and the arts.

The board awarded five grants totaling $50,000 that address food insecurity and scarcity to the following organizations:

• 957 Mobile Café, $10,000

• C2Life Foundation, $5,000

• The Corner Table, $15,000

• Hickory Soup Kitchen, $10,000

• Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, $10,000

The board awarded five grants totaling $50,580 for improving early childhood education to the following organizations:

• Alexander County Partnership, $5,000

• Catawba County Partnership, $25,000

• Centro Latino, $10,000

• Communities In Schools of Caldwell County, $8,080

• Made4Me, Inc., $2,500

The board awarded eight grants totaling $89,135 to address substance use and mental health to the following organizations:

• Burke Council on Alcoholism & Chemical Dependency, Inc., $7,000

• Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, $6,000

• Caldwell House, $2,500

• Catawba Alliance for Recovery, $40,000

• Catawba Valley Behavioral Healthcare, $5,000

• Exodus Homes, $7,735

• Safe Harbor of NC, Inc., $10,900

• TROSA (Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers, Inc.), $10,000

The board awarded nine grants totaling $38,975 to address community needs and human services to the following organizations:

• Autism Society of North Carolina, $2,500

• Caldwell Friends, Inc., $2,500

• Children's Cancer Partners of the Carolinas, $5,000

• Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Inc., $5,000

• Family Care Center of Catawba Valley, Inc., $6,000

• Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, $5,000

• Habitat for Humanity – Caldwell County, $7,500

• The Industrial Commons, $2,475

• Prevent Blindness North Carolina, $3,000

The board awarded five grants totaling $25,000 in support of the arts to the following organizations:

• The Burke Arts Council, $5,000

• Hickory Community Theatre, $10,000

• Hickory Music Factory Inc., $5,000

• James C. Harper School of Performing Arts, $3,000

• North Carolina Symphony, $2,000

Lee Rogers, the Unifour Foundation Endowment’s advisory board president, expressed her gratitude to the members of the community who continue to support the work.

“I want to thank the community for its support of the Unifour Foundation,” she said. “These nonprofit programs are vital to our community and are making a real difference in the lives of our residents.”

For further information, contact NCCF Donor Engagement Officer Jeanne Dairaghi at 828-618-6060 or jdairaghi@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.

The Unifour Foundation Inc. was created in 1996 with the proceeds from the sale of the Hickory Merchants Association's credit reporting company to Equifax. The Unifour Foundation Endowment was then established with the North Carolina Community Foundation in 1998. The Unifour Foundation Endowment promotes general welfare among citizens in the four counties that comprise the Unifour area: Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba.

A diverse advisory board of directors reviews applications and makes selections for grant funding. Members of the advisory board are elected based on their knowledge of the community and their areas of expertise, and reside within, work in, or own property in one of the Unifour Endowment’s counties. Members have a background understanding the needs of the area and are familiar with the outreach programs serving the population.

In addition to Rogers, board members include Tamara Coley (president-elect), Suzan Anderson, Clinton Annas, Becky Gibbons, Marshall Jolly and Grey Scheer.