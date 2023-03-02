Bluegrass concert in Valdese

Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers will take the stage in Valdese on Saturday. The performance is part of the 2022-23 Bluegrass at the Rock series.

Thousands of loyal bluegrass admirers have enjoyed Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers’ traditional sound for nearly 15 years, from the historic Grand Ole Opry stage to the intimate venue of the Old Rock School in Valdese.

Band members include Joe Mullins on banjo, Jason Barie on fiddle, Adam McIntosh on guitar, Randy Barnes on bass and Chris Davis on mandolin.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door for $30. Pre-sale tickets are $25. Concessions will be available for purchase, provided by Faith Community Church.

Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 828-874-6774 or by visiting concertsattherock.com.

Blacksmithing at the Hickory library

Learn about the art of blacksmithing with Jordan Jackson on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Jackson is the owner of Night Owl Iron Works in Rutherfordton. Jackson will bring equipment from his forge to discuss traditional blacksmithing techniques and answer questions about setting up your own forge.

In 2021, Jackson won the Forged in Fire Championship on the History Channel’s special episode, “Forge of Fear.”

Registration is required for this event.

To register, call 828-304-0500 or got to the library calendar on hickorync.gov. Registration is open until Sunday.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Dueling Pianos gala event in Hickory

The Western Piedmont Symphony presents a lively and entertaining evening of music featuring pianists John Coffey and Darren Lael. The guest artists will also perform a special tribute to pianist and friend of the symphony, Greg Knight (1962-2022).

The evening includes the performance, a chance to bid on your favorite songs, heavy hors d’oeuvres, desserts and a cash bar. The gala event will be held at Rock Barn Country Club and Spa on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Rock Barn Country Club and is at 3791 Club House Drive in Conover.

Tickets are $85 and can be purchased at wpsymphony.org/duelingpianos.