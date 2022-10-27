Bluegrass concert to benefit Foothills Veterans in Art program

HUDON — The Caldwell Arts Council will host renowned bluegrass band Nu-Blu for a fundraiser concert to benefit their Foothills Veterans in Art program.

It will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at The HUB Station Arts Center Auditorium in Hudson. Limited seating is available and general admission tickets can be purchased for $20 each at www.caldwellarts.com.

The concert will open with a performance by students in the Caldwell Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) program, and intermission will feature Quilts of Valor presentations to deserving veterans.

Foothills Veterans in Art is a program hosted by the Caldwell Arts Council and offers veterans classes in art and guitar. Instruction, art supplies, and loaner guitars are offered free of charge to regional veterans. Classes are also held at HUB Station Art Center.

After releasing five top 10 Billboard albums, North Carolina based Nu-Blu, fronted by husband-and-wife duo Carolyn and Daniel Routh, have quickly established themselves as one of the top acoustic acts in the music industry.

Over the years, Nu-Blu has turned many heads, garnering major headlines with their George Jones inspired tribute single "Jesus and Jones" featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer "Soul Man" Sam Moore of the iconic duo Sam and Dave. The award-winning band has also made appearances on Fox's' "Imus in the Morning" and "Huckabee," while also having their music featured on CBS "Sunday Morning."

With the help of bandmates Austin Hefflefinger, Justin Harrison, and Andrew Dowling, they recently moved into the role of helping bring Bluegrass to the masses, serving as the permanent host of the internationally-syndicated TV show "Bluegrass Ridge," which airs in 140 million homes worldwide. Find additional info at www.nu-blu.com.

