Bluegrass concert, cornhole and more

Bluegrass concert on Saturday

Bluegrass duo, The Malpass Brothers, will take the Old Rock School stage in Valdese on Saturday. The brothers will be the next-to-last performance of the 2021-2022 Bluegrass at the Rock season.

Tickets are on sale at a pre-show price of $30 and will be $35 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase. Order tickets online at concertsattherock.com or by calling 828-874-6774.

Charity cornhole tournament for hospice

The Carolina Caring Foundation and CBV Brewery and Taproom are teaming up for Carolina Caring on Tap, a cornhole tournament to raise money for individuals with a serious illness who cannot afford hospice care. The tournament will be on Sunday at 1 p.m. at CBV Brewery and Taproom, located at 116 W. A St., in Newton.

The cost to play is $10 per person with the opportunity of dividing the prize money between the winning team and Carolina Caring. The event is open to people of all ages.

The brewery will donate 10% of its proceeds from the sale of draft beers from Thursday through Saturday and 50% on draft beers, when Carolina Caring is mentioned by name. A Caribbean Sandwich and Pinchos food truck will be serving up signature sandwiches alongside cold and refreshing drinks from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Art show opens Friday in Lenoir

A new exhibition titled “Since Then,” featuring artwork by J. Michael Simpson of Rock Hill, South Carolina, will be opening on Friday and continuing through April 29, at the Caldwell Arts Council in Lenoir.

“I used photography to explore the river (Upper Middle Saluda River) for images for my paintings that recalled the beauty and sublime power of the waterway,” Simpson said. “That work culminated in a successful summer residency at the McColl Center for the Visual Arts in Charlotte. While there, I asked to borrow the center’s digital camera to collect images for my work at the Middle Saluda but was loaned a video camera instead. The fluidity and flexibility of digital video inspired me to incorporate it into my painting, creating with a multi-media approach, and even making finished experimental films.”

The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Ave. SW in Lenoir. The Caldwell Arts Council is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Two classes in library's Sheep to Sweater Series

A knitting class in the Sheep to Sweater Series will be on Monday from 10-11 a.m. at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Camantha Corsi from Wildskeins Yarn Company, a local yarn store in Hickory, will teach participants how to knit a basic pair of hand warmers.

A class about yarn spinning, will be on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Dawn Mathews from The Thankful Goat Farm will teach about using a drop spindle. Drop spindles are small portable spindles you can use to turn roving wool into workable yarn.

The classes are free and all supplies will be provided. Space is limited and registration is required for both classes. The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up on the library’s website.

