Bluegrass band to perform at Old Rock School

VALDESE — The 2021-2022 Concerts at the Rock bluegrass season will open Saturday, Oct. 9, with a special performance by Lonesome River Band. This will be the first of six monthly concerts hosted by the Old Rock School from October through March of next year.

One of the most respected names in bluegrass music, Lonesome River Band has captivated fans with their trademark acoustic sound for decades. In addition to touring for most of 2021, the group recently released their new album “Singing Up There: A Tribute to the Easter Brothers," paying homage to their bluegrass gospel inspirations. Members include award-winning banjo player and band leader Sammy Shelor, Jesse Smathers (vocalist and guitar), Mike Hartgrove (fiddle), and newest members, Adam Miller and Kameron Keller.

All attendees are encouraged to wear masks. Doors at the Old Rock School will open at 6:30 p.m., with the concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Discounts for veterans and children are available by calling 828-879-2129 to purchase. Tickets are also available online at concertsattherock.com.