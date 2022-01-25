Bluegrass at the Rock to feature Aldridge duo

The duo has placed several tracks at the top of the charts on roots, SiriusXM, bluegrass and gospel charts. They have received multiple nominations from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and Inspirational Country Music (ICM). Their music videos “Wildflower” and “Tennessee Flat Top Box” and most recently “Every Time You Leave” were heavily featured on outlets including CMT, CMT Edge, GAC, Bluegrass Ridge TV and The Bluegrass Situation.

Both highly acclaimed vocalists in their own right (Brooke is the four-time reigning IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year), Darin and Brooke combine rich harmonies with impeccable musicianship to create the unmistakable sound that has made them one of the hottest young acts in acoustic music. They have surrounded themselves with a band of equally amazing pickers. Darin spent six years as a member of the acclaimed County Gentleman and is a highly sought-after multi-instrumentalist. Brooke has been lauded for having one of the most powerful voices in music of any genre. Darin was named the IBMA’s Momentum Mentor of the Year in 2017 for his efforts at teaching and mentoring youth on guitar and mandolin and for giving unselfishly of his time and talents at public events at places like the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby.