VALDESE — The 2022-2023 Bluegrass at the Rock season draws to a close Saturday, April 1, as Alan Bibey & Grasstowne take the stage for the season’s final performance.

The season kicked off last October and has consisted of an impressive lineup of bluegrass favorites, from Russel Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out to Sideline. Bluegrass at the Rock patrons look forward to the return of Alan Bibey & Grasstowne to close out the season.

Alan Bibey accelerated onto the bluegrass scene in the late 1980s. He quickly earned recognition as one of the most gifted mandolin players in the business, having performed as part of several well-known bands such as IIIrd Tyme Out, The New Quicksilver, and BlueRidge. Since the formation of Alan Bibey & Grasstowne 12 years ago, Bibey has collected numerous musical honors, including Mandolin Performer of the Year by SPBGMA six times.

Alan Bibey & Grasstowne also includes band members Zak Lamb on bass, Tony Wyatt on guitar, Justin Jenkins on banjo, and Kati Penn on fiddle.

Tickets for Alan Bibey & Grasstowne will be available at a presale price of $25 and can be purchased online at concertsattherock.com or by calling 828-874-6774. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $30. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Faith Community Church will be sponsoring concession sales the night of the show, offering snacks, cold drinks, coffee, and hot chocolate to purchase.

For a full calendar of Valdese events and more information on Bluegrass at the Rock, explore visitvaldese.com.