VALE — The Heritage Music Series is being presented from 6-8 p.m. every Thursday in June at historic Hart Square Village.

Enjoy soaring harmonies and the unique combination of bluegrass, klezmer, old-time, and folk when Zoe and Cloyd take the stage on June 15. The duo has released five acclaimed albums and performed across the United States and internationally. They also appeared on the PBS show “David Holt’s State of Music” in 2021.

Rebecca Hart, executive director, says “We are excited to bring Zoe and Cloyd to Hart Square. Their unique style fuses traditional Southern music and traditional eastern European klezmer music for a one-of-a-kind experience you don’t want to miss.”

Bring your own chair to the Education Center lawn for a one-of-a-kind concert experience, where each artist will perform on a stage framed by cabins from the 1800s. Each concert is $15. In the event of inclement weather, concerts will be held inside our 300-person performance venue.

Full details and tickets are available at the website.

Hart Square Village is an open-air museum located in Vale, consisting of over 100 historic log structures built between 1760 and 1893. Hart Square Foundation is the nonprofit organization tasked with preserving Hart Square Village and sharing the pioneer experience through traditional arts and trades.