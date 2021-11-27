 Skip to main content
Blue Ridge Memorial Park luminaria display planned
LENOIR — The City of Lenoir Luminary Display at Blue Ridge Memorial Park will be Friday, Dec. 10.

In December, city staff fill and light thousands of luminarias to display on the graves at Blue Ridge Memorial Park. The purpose of the event is to remember the people buried in the cemetery and to honor their families. Cars fill the cemetery roads for hours during that evening as people come to see the beautiful lights and remember their loved ones.

Staff will be using real candles this year.

Lighting generally starts around 4:30 p.m. and the display starts at 6 p.m. Rain date will be Friday Dec. 17.

