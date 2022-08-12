Blue Ridge Honor Flight will be discussed at meeting

HICKORY — The Catawba County Vietnam Veterans of America Joe Dillard Chapter 1136 will meet Monday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m. at the DAV building, 882 21st Street Drive SE in Hickory.

Representatives from the Blue Ridge Honor Flight will present a program describing the Honor Flight and sharing how veterans can apply for the next flight which will be held Saturday, Oct. 1.

There is no cost for a veteran to be part of an Honor Flight. People who want to assist veterans are called guardians, and folks interested in being a guardian will also receive information about how to apply. Each veteran who is part of an Honor Flight is assigned a guardian.

The Blue Ridge Honor Flight is part of the national Honor Flight program that honors veterans of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam by providing a day for veterans to visit the various memorials in Washington, D.C. as well as get a front row seat for the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery. Service men and women who served during the Vietnam era but did not serve in-country are eligible to apply to the Honor Flight program.

This month's VVA meeting is open to anyone who wants to learn more about the Honor Flight program. Anyone interested in finding out more about the local VVA chapter or the Blue Ridge Honor Flight may contact the chapter vice president, Ric Vandett, at drvandett@gmail.com.