Blue ghost fireflies put on show

Years ago, not long after I started writing columns, I became friends with Glenn Miller. As he liked to point out with a smile, he was not the Glenn Miller of 1940s big band fame.

The Glenn Miller I knew lived near Lenoir-Rhyne University and was super friendly and full of stories. He’d call me when something especially interesting had happened or was about to happen in his life and invite me to write about it. He’d also let me know if a member of his family had a story-worthy experience to share.

Glenn has passed on, and I miss him, but recently I enjoyed the second-best thing: an interview with Glenn’s son, Randy Miller of Newton. It wasn’t Randy, a retired accountant, who got in touch with me, however. It was Glenn’s daughter, Lynne Watts, a retired elementary school educator who now lives in Florida. In her email, she wrote, “[Randy] has some property ... that has a wealth of blue ghost fireflies.” Lynne described them as “magical insects.”

I did a little research to find out about blue ghost fireflies. At www.sciencefriday.com, I read that they “glow blue-white instead of flashing yellow-green” as common fireflies do, and both males and females are about the size of grains of rice. They’re native to the Southern Appalachians and start showing up when the weather warms in spring, signaling mating season. The article continued, “The blue ghosts appear for only about two weeks to a month, when the males emerge for a few hours just after nightfall to fly around a foot or two off the ground, seeking mates. Females, meanwhile, are wingless.” The girl fireflies are in larval form. “Science Friday” explained that the females crawl onto leaves and glow, making it easier for the males to find them.

Unfortunately, I didn’t get in touch with Randy in time to take a trip to the location of the magical insects, but I did gets lots of information from Randy. He, like his dad was, is not shy.

To preface Randy’s story, I have to explain why I won’t be divulging the site of Randy’s blue ghost fireflies sighting. The creatures prefer what Randy called “undisturbed leaf litter.” If people start looking for them — “tromping around,” as Randy said, the searchers likely will cause the bugs to engage in their annual mating ritual somewhere else. Suffice it to say, the place where Randy caught sight of the fireflies is not in the North Carolina mountains, nor is it in Newton, but it is near a river in Western North Carolina.

Now to Randy’s report. He said he, his wife Robin, and some friends had gathered at the aforementioned place several years ago when they began seeing regular fireflies or what I’ve always called lightning bugs. “And then we noticed a few that were different,” said Randy. “They were closer to the ground, and the color was about the color of an LED light or a star.” Randy recalled being surprised and thinking they looked different, but then he forgot about them.

In April 2021, Randy was camping alone in the same area when dusk fell, and the unusual fireflies appeared. “I called my sister, Lynne. She had an idea of what they were. She’d gone to a place near Asheville with a friend to see the ‘fairies.’”

Fairies? This story was getting better and better.

Randy explained that Lynne had a friend who liked stories about wood nymphs, fairies, and the like. “There’s a place a lady has in the Asheville area,” Randy began. “This lady claims a gnome came to her while she was in her garden and said, ‘If you’ll leave this area undisturbed, every year I’ll send my fairies.’ The lady invites guests to stay in her home [a bed-and-breakfast] and see her fairies and her garden.” Lynne and her friend stayed a night in the B&B, and they saw the fairies, which actually were blue ghost fireflies.

“Lynne and her friend were impressed with the ‘fairies,’” Randy continued. “Lynne said they were close to flat ground.” Lynne also told Randy that blue ghost fireflies have been found in DuPont State Recreational Forest located partly in Henderson County and partly in Transylvania County.

Randy said the unusual fireflies he witnessed were on the side of a hill, “which alters the perspective,” he pointed out. “It makes them look [as if they are] up in the air.”

Lynne suggested Randy go farther into the woods in search of more of the insects. “I saw many, many more,” he stated. “It was just magical. The only sounds were the river and nature sounds.”

Randy was mesmerized. “There were hundreds of them,” he calculated.

Having experienced two sightings, Randy knew when and where to look for the bugs this year. He began watching in April and saw a few on April 22. He said they’re easier to see when there’s no light. His property has no streetlights or homes nearby, and on the nights he saw them best, the moon was barely visible.

“I saw them for about two weeks,” said Randy. “I kept going there, taking various people: my wife, Lynne, a retired biology professor from Lenoir-Rhyne, a psychiatrist, and others. The bugs put on their show for all the visitors.”

“We made sure no one walked in the area where they like to be,” Randy pointed out. “We stay on the road pretty much, and they’re descending the hill. It’s best not to try to focus on one light. Just let yourself take in the whole area.”

Randy and company sat in lawn chairs, surveying the scene. “Some [of the fireflies] will get to the road and come by you and go toward the river,” Randy reported, explaining that the female insects produce a light much fainter than the males.

During one visit to see the special fireflies, Randy carried a Bluetooth speaker with him and played classical music as the blue ghosts “danced” to Vivaldi and Edvard Grieg. “The music uncannily seemed to go along with the lights,” said Randy.

“Later in the [season’s] cycle, I saw fewer and fewer bugs,” Randy described. “I found that it needed to be 60 degrees or higher. When it was 56, 58 degrees, they weren’t as active. They’re picky.”

For more information, Randy suggested visiting YouTube for Jennifer Frick-Ruppert’s video, “Everything You Need to Know About Blue Ghost Fireflies.” The professor of biology and environmental science at Brevard has studied the fascinating insects and offers a simple-to-understand talk.

Back in the day, Glenn shared stories about a 1930s radio show called “Og, Son of Fire,” a trip to Italy to reconnect with the grown version of a child Glenn knew during World War II, and a WBTV-sponsored weather party in his backyard. I think Glenn would be proud of his kids for taking up the mantle and sharing their most unique experiences.

