Blue Demons of Granite Falls High School to reunite

LENOIR — After a two-year delay due to COVID-19 restraints, Dining with the Demons, a reunion for Granite Falls High School students and teachers, is returning to the Caldwell County Fairgrounds on U.S. 321 on Saturday, May 14, at noon.

The event is free thanks to previous fundraisers, but attendees should bring a covered dish with a suitable serving utensil for the potluck lunch. The DWTD Committee will provide eating utensils, plates, napkins, cups, drinks, and ice. There will also be a drawing for cash prizes.

The event is open to anyone who ever attended Granite Falls High School or taught there and their guests. For more information, check out the Facebook page "Dining with the Demons 2020 - 2022" or call Gaye Wilson Moore at 828-405-8397. Class photos taken in 2019 have been posted to www.granitefallshistorymuseum.org under "Events."