Blue Angels aircraftl prepares for its new home at Hickory Aviation Museum

A jet that once performed as part of the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels flying team has joined other historic aircraft at the Hickory Aviation Museum. The F/A-18 was a jet that served in several ways.

“It is basically a fighter-attack which is a multirole aircraft for the Navy… Bombing, fighter, support, a jack-of-all-trades,” Kregg Kirby said.

Kirby is the co-founder of the museum. He said the plane flew for at least 30 years before making its final flight to Hickory for retirement.

Panels underneath the plane are where guns and missiles were stored.

Kirby said the plane flew from an aircraft carrier. “It was assigned on the USS Eisenhower,” he said. The plane was used as support in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Restore Hope.

Kirby pointed out two names printed on the plane. “They are both former Blue Angels that were killed while doing air shows, so it’s an honorary airplane,” he said. The names are Dick Oliver and Stu Powrie.

The plane had to be demilitarized before being added to the museum. Kirby said this included removing all fluids and explosive components.