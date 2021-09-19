Blooper reel: Don't use a tone of herbs when dinging outdoors

When in Watauga County, I often pick up a copy of The Mountain Times, a really good free weekly newspaper. Several weeks ago, I read this in the upcoming events section: “KNIT WITH ALPACAS.” Would that not be the absolute best way to spend a morning? However do they hold the needles, I wonder.

I laughed out loud when I drove by a sign in front of a Catawba County day care advertising the need for a “toddler teacher and floater.” I really wish I’d stopped in a few weeks later to have a look at the new hires: one really short one and one hovering over tiny tots sitting at tiny tables.

Another great sign I saw: “CAUTION BEWARE OF BASEBALLS LEAVING THE PLAYING FIELD.” They get huffy about being smacked around and just up and hurl themselves right out of the park.

Because businesses are having so much trouble finding workers these days, we patrons are growing used to signs explaining that wait times might be longer than usual. This one not only offers that news but does so with a few extra letters: “BE SEATED WE APOLOGIZE WE ARE SHORT OF STAFFS YOUR PATIENTENCE IS APPRECIATED.”

Another commonly expressed warning in restaurants recently is an increase in menu prices. One eatery stated in writing that its lobster prices had gone up because lobster prices had gone up. Makes perfect sense.