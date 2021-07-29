Blood drive, car meet and more

For information, call 828-308-9985.

Hickory native is artist-in-residence in Blowing Rock

Hickory native and longtime Blowing Rock summer resident Lee Harper has been named artist-in-residence at Edgewood Cottage for the week of Aug. 2-8.

Harper will be at the cottage each day of her residency from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to discuss and sell her work. She also will paint new works while onsite. This will be Harper’s fifth year as artist-in-residence at the cottage on Main Street at 115 Ginny Stevens Lane in Blowing Rock.

“It’s an honor to again be invited by the Blowing Rock Historical Society to share my art with Blowing Rock residents and visitors,” Harper said. “I plan to exhibit 30 paintings, and all will be offered for sale.

"I’m delighted to share the space with fellow artist and friend, Tunde Afolayan Famous, whose talent and work are well-known to this community. My roots run deep in this beautiful place, and Blowing Rock serves as an inspiration for many of my works. I’m looking forward to greeting old friends and meeting new ones.”

Harper’s exhibit includes a public reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. RSVPs are requested at lee.vason@gmail.com.