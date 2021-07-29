Blood drive, car meet and more

Blood drive Sunday at Renaissance Festival
The American Red Cross and Carolina Renaissance Festival invite thy noble donors to roll up a sleeve and travel back in time at the fifth annual Carolina Renaissance Festival Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Comfort Suites Lake Norman — Huntersville, 14510 Boulder Park Drive, Huntersville.
All presenting blood donors will receive a buy-one, get-one free admission coupon, while supplies last, to the 2021 Carolina Renaissance Festival and a Red Cross gift. Performers from the Renaissance Festival also will be present to perform for donors.
Heading into late summer, blood donors are urged to make an appointment to ensure a strong blood supply, especially as vacations wrap up and students prepare to head back to class. In most cases, there's no blood donation deferral if you received a COVID-19 vaccine and you are symptom-free and feeling well when you come to give.
Catawba Valley Muscle to meet Sunday
Catawba Valley Muscle will hold its monthly car meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The meet will be held at Advance Auto Parts, 711 Conover Blvd. W., Conover
All makes and models of vehicles are welcome. The meets are held on the first Sunday of every month.
For information, call 828-308-9985.
Hickory native is artist-in-residence in Blowing Rock
Hickory native and longtime Blowing Rock summer resident Lee Harper has been named artist-in-residence at Edgewood Cottage for the week of Aug. 2-8.
Harper will be at the cottage each day of her residency from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to discuss and sell her work. She also will paint new works while onsite. This will be Harper’s fifth year as artist-in-residence at the cottage on Main Street at 115 Ginny Stevens Lane in Blowing Rock.
“It’s an honor to again be invited by the Blowing Rock Historical Society to share my art with Blowing Rock residents and visitors,” Harper said. “I plan to exhibit 30 paintings, and all will be offered for sale.
"I’m delighted to share the space with fellow artist and friend, Tunde Afolayan Famous, whose talent and work are well-known to this community. My roots run deep in this beautiful place, and Blowing Rock serves as an inspiration for many of my works. I’m looking forward to greeting old friends and meeting new ones.”
Harper’s exhibit includes a public reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. RSVPs are requested at lee.vason@gmail.com.
'Alice in Wonderland' set for Green Room
See the classic tale "Alice in Wonderland" play out Aug. 5-8 on stage at The Green Room.
The show follows a young girl named Alice who tumbles through a rabbit hole and finds herself in a peculiar and fascinating world. While chasing after a white rabbit, Alice encounters a Duchess, a Mad Hatter and March Hare having a never-ending tea party, a bellowing Queen of Hearts, and many other curious inhabitants. Join Alice as she finds her way home and discovers a few things about herself along the way.
"Alice In Wonderland" is adapted and directed by John David Brown III and is produced by CommScope. It is an all-youth production.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 to Aug. 7 and 3 p.m. Aug. 8 at The Green Room, 10 S. Main Ave., Newton.
Tickets are available online at thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Friday. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and $8 for children 12 and younger.
For information, call 828-464-6583 or visit thegreenroomtheatre.org.