Blondeez restaurant to reopen Friday afternoon; fire shut down popular spot on Tuesday

Blondeez restaurant in Bethlehem was set to reopen shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, three days after a fire forced the business to temporarily close.
Employee Maddie Russ revealed the plans to reopen early Friday afternoon.
The fire was started from a pot of chili that burned on the stove.
Russ said the grill has been replaced, and the restaurant has been inspected.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Kevin Griffin
Kevin Griffin
