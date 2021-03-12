 Skip to main content
Blondeez restaurant to reopen Friday afternoon; fire shut down popular spot on Tuesday
Blondeez restaurant to reopen Friday afternoon; fire shut down popular spot on Tuesday

Bethlehem firefighters responded to the fire at Blondeez restaurant Tuesday morning. The restaurant is set to reopen Friday afternoon. 

 Kristen Hart

Blondeez restaurant in Bethlehem was set to reopen shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, three days after a fire forced the business to temporarily close.

Employee Maddie Russ revealed the plans to reopen early Friday afternoon.

The fire was started from a pot of chili that burned on the stove.

Russ said the grill has been replaced, and the restaurant has been inspected.

