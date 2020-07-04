Black Women's Solidarity march, rally planned

HICKORY - A Black Women's Solidarity march and rally will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. today. Everyone is invited to participate in the peaceful event.
Marchers will gather in front of McCrorie Center at Lenoir-Rhyne University and will walk to Hickory High School. A rally will be held at the high school.
The rain-or-shine event is hosted by Darian Abernathy and Hannah Mia Griffin.
Participants should wear masks. A limited number of masks will be available to hand out. Participants should also bring water and sun protection.
Volunteers in yellow vests will be available to assist people. Organizers will also have information stations set up throughout the event.
Those who are unable to march are encouraged to meet the marchers at Hickory High School.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.