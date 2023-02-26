Black Vietnam veterans were held up and celebrated on Saturday during an event at Morning Star First Baptist Church in Hickory.

It was the second time the Black Veterans Committee of the Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans group hosted the event. The committee celebrated its one-year anniversary in January, Lorrie Lawrence, a committee member and Navy veteran, said.

The event focused on Vietnam veterans, but all veterans were welcome.

Lawrence said the committee was started because the Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans organization realized there was a lack of participation from veterans of color. The annual event helps put Black veterans in touch with local resources, Lawrence said.

Last year’s event honored all Black veterans. Next year, the plan is to focus on female Black veterans, Rev. David E. Roberts II said. Roberts is a veteran and the pastor of Morning Star First Baptist church.

This year, two members of the Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans were remembered. The first was Joe Dillard, who died April 17, 2022. The second was Jerry Powell, who died on Nov. 10, 2022. The audience was asked to raise an imaginary glass for a toast and say, “To our absent friend, welcome home.”

The president of the Black Veterans Committee, John Robinson, was given an award for his dedication to helping other veterans.

Ronald Howard, 68, was one of the Black Vietnam veterans in attendance. Howard said he served in the Navy from 1973 to 1976. He served aboard the USS Hancock, and said the scariest memory he had during battle was being out on the water and seeing artillery light up the sky.

“It looked like the Fourth of July fireworks,” Howard said.

Howard is disabled, he said. During his service he was injured while working on the flight deck of the ship one night. Howard is originally from Trenton, New Jersey. He said he heard and saw racism toward his comrades, but he did not experience as much of the hate living in the northern United States. He said people from the South did experience racism when they came home from the war.

The Navy paid for Howard to go to college, he said. He studied structural engineering and went on to spend his life working for Amtrak. He said his favorite part about both the Navy and working for Amtrak was getting to travel. Howard’s favorite place he traveled to was Singapore, he said.

“Because it was like New York at the time,” Howard said. “And the streets were so clean.”

Louis White, 71, a member of Morning Star First Baptist Church, served in the Army from 1981 to 1992. White is originally from South Carolina and moved to Hickory in 1994 to teach at Hickory High School. He retired in 2017, he said.

White said the best experiences he had during his service was the travel. He recalled one flight from the U.S. over Europe. He said as the plane flew over the Swiss Alps, it looked like he could reach out and touch the tops of the mountains because they are so tall. Another memorable place for White was Istanbul, Turkey. He said Istanbul was busier than New York, which is why it was so memorable.

“The experience gave me more education than I got in school,” White said.

Army veteran Rashina Carter, 43, was in attendance as a member of the Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans Black Veterans Committee. Carter shared her experiences as a Black woman in the military.

“I tell people that I have to work four times as hard as everyone else,” Carter said. “I’ve got to work twice as hard because I’m female. I’ve got to work three times harder because I’m Black. And then, I have to work four times harder because I’m a Black female.”

Carter is also from New Jersey. She said she went into the Army to help pay for higher education. She said she was 17 years old and had to have her mother sign paperwork to join. She served from 1997 to 2008. Carter said she originally wanted to go into mental health but was assigned to work as a medic.

Carter was deployed in Afghanistan and said she was the only female medic where she was stationed. Carter said she wants people to have patience with veterans, especially when veterans get upset or moody. She said veterans have had experiences and obstacles that civilians do not understand. Carter said she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after her service.

“I’m actually still seeing my therapist today,” Carter said. “And I’ve been out for about eight years. There are things that you just can’t get rid of or things that will always be there. But you learn how to work through them and how to incorporate that into your life, because they’re not going away.”