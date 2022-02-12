Black veterans share stories of combat, obstacles

John Hunt was 19 when he lost one of his legs to a booby trap.
Hunt was a U.S. Marine serving in Vietnam at the time. He would go on to spend nearly a year at a naval hospital in Philadelphia before his discharge.
“It’s been rough,” Hunt, 72, said of his years dealing with the injuries. He added: “I just thank God. I’m glad to be here.”
Hunt was one of several veterans to attend the Black Veterans History and Appreciation event held Saturday at Morning Star First Baptist Church and sponsored by the Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans organization.
Lenoir resident David Steven Davenport, 71, was another.
Davenport was in Vietnam for a little more than a year serving as an artillery gunner in the U.S. Army. He said his scariest experience in the war came in October 1970 when enemy forces almost overran his temporary base.
After that, he estimated the base was taking on some type of fire at least monthly, whether it was from mortars, rockets or snipers.
Reflecting on how soldiers handled combat situations, Davenport said: “Training helps, but you rely a lot on the guys that’s been over there for a while and your senior non-commissioned officers to help you get through those moments.”
Tony Moss, 65, of Hickory, is also an Army veteran.
A recruiter came by his house when Moss was a young man and asked him if he wanted a job that would provide three meals a day, shelter and the potential for a lifetime of benefits.
That sounded like a good deal to Moss and he took them up on it. He would go on to spend 20 years in the U.S. Army.
Moss said 20 years went by fast. It seemed, he said, like he went in on a Friday and came out on Monday. Moss emphasized the opportunities the Army gave for education and growth.
Moss also said there were instances of discrimination in the service, but he viewed those as another challenge to surmount.
“I experienced discrimination from everybody, but most of all discrimination basically from like, Caucasians, because they don’t want you to go higher than what they are in there, but you’ve got to learn how to do that,” Moss said. “There’s ways around everything, and you’ve got to find out that way. Don’t stagnate yourself and say, ‘Well, this is it. This is the way life is.’ It’s not.”
Even with the difficulties, Moss said being in the military helped him in life.
“I’m glad I went because I learned a lot,” Moss said. “They always say the military makes a man out of you. I always tell them, ‘I was a man when I went in, but they challenged me and I accepted their challenges, and then I overcome their challenge.”
Hunt also noted some obstacles for Black service members but said the group-oriented nature of the military and the stresses of combat had a way of cutting away at prejudice.
“It was hard for us to make rank back then in the war zone, but I really enjoyed my job,” said Hunt. “Most guys I served with, they was up to date.”
He added: “Marine Corps didn’t have no color. Everything was Marine Corps green, and that was one of the things I liked about the Marines.”
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.