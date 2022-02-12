Black veterans share stories of combat, obstacles

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tony Moss, 65, of Hickory, is also an Army veteran.

A recruiter came by his house when Moss was a young man and asked him if he wanted a job that would provide three meals a day, shelter and the potential for a lifetime of benefits.

That sounded like a good deal to Moss and he took them up on it. He would go on to spend 20 years in the U.S. Army.

Moss said 20 years went by fast. It seemed, he said, like he went in on a Friday and came out on Monday. Moss emphasized the opportunities the Army gave for education and growth.

Moss also said there were instances of discrimination in the service, but he viewed those as another challenge to surmount.

“I experienced discrimination from everybody, but most of all discrimination basically from like, Caucasians, because they don’t want you to go higher than what they are in there, but you’ve got to learn how to do that,” Moss said. “There’s ways around everything, and you’ve got to find out that way. Don’t stagnate yourself and say, ‘Well, this is it. This is the way life is.’ It’s not.”

Even with the difficulties, Moss said being in the military helped him in life.