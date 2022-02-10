Black veterans history, appreciation event planned

HICKORY — A Black veterans history and appreciation event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 126 Fourth Ave., SW, Hickory.
This event is sponsored by Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans and Veteran Services of the Carolinas.
Its purpose is to not only recognize local veterans and their service to the nation, but also to bring awareness of the services that are available locally to these veterans. The event will include lunch for veterans from noon to 1:30 p.m. and a 2 p.m. ceremony with Col. Tracy L. Simmons as keynote speaker. Local veteran service vendors will participate.
