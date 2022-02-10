 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Black veterans history, appreciation event planned
0 Comments

Black veterans history, appreciation event planned

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — A Black veterans history and appreciation event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 126 Fourth Ave., SW, Hickory.

This event is sponsored by Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans and Veteran Services of the Carolinas.

Its purpose is to not only recognize local veterans and their service to the nation, but also to bring awareness of the services that are available locally to these veterans. The event will include lunch for veterans from noon to 1:30 p.m. and a 2 p.m. ceremony with Col. Tracy L. Simmons as keynote speaker. Local veteran service vendors will participate.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Toyota creating 'lunar cruiser' to be driven on the moon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert