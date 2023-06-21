The City of Conover is hosting the Black Tie Event Band on Friday, June 23, at 7 p.m. at City Park.

Featuring musicians and singers from North Carolina and South Carolina, the Black Tie Event Band guarantees an unforgettable experience. Get ready for a fusion of R&B, jazz, country, pop, soul, and funk. The band is led by Devon (Mr. Black Tie) Burch from Hickory.

The evening will feature numerous food trucks and beer sold to benefit Guardian Ad Litem.

This event is free to the public and sponsored by Village Motors of Conover. The City of Conover urges concertgoers to explore the numerous small businesses throughout town prior to heading to the amphitheater.

Conover City Park is located at 361 5th Ave. SE, Conover. This project is supported by a grant from the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Event is rain or shine. In the event of severe weather, check on social media for announcements and updates.