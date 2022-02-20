Black leaders discussion next generation: 'It’s important that we all have role models'

Brenda Powell’s grandfather was her inspiration.
He was a first-generation freed slave, born from a father who was enslaved as a child before slavery was abolished in the U.S.
Powell’s grandfather lived in Claremont, owned 77 acres and had 11 children. When he was able to vote, he organized political involvement and encouraged other Black people to vote, Powell said.
His activism and community leadership led Powell down a path of community involvement, eventually landing her in a city council seat in Conover last year. She sees Black leaders and mentors as a key to getting a new generation of Black advocates, activists and leaders involved in the community.
“His service and generosity to the community inspired me,” she said. “It’s important that we all have role models in our community.”
Several Black community leaders in Catawba County say representation for the Black community and all minority communities is low in Catawba County. More people are needed to step up and get involved. Mentors, role models, changes in education and community efforts are needed to grow Black leadership, some leaders said.
Felicia Culbreath-Setzer, a Hickory resident and N.C. Department of Commerce, Division of Workforce Solution regional operations director, said current leaders in the Black community must help a new generation learn to serve and support their community.
“For me, leaders are not born, they are created,” she said. “They’re created by people who want to help and they look at their community and they see what their community needs to be successful. … A leader creates other leaders and gives other leaders permission to lead.”
She tries to do just that. She runs a mentorship program for young Black women, hosts leadership training and encourages people through her work with workforce development.
Culbreath-Setzer sees new leaders rising. Last year’s election put Powell on the Conover City Council, Cameron Ramseur, a young Black man, on the Maiden Town Council, and Duane McCombs, another Black leader, on the Catawba Town Council. The county also has a new group, the Truth and Reconciliation Committee, that is focused on denouncing racism in the community and is involving younger Black activists, she said.
“I think there is a new generation that is stepping up and you’re already seeing those that aspire and want to facilitate change,” Culbreath-Setzer said. “You have them stepping up and stepping out, saying, ‘Here I am, I’m stepping up.’”
Ramseur, 32, said he hopes to see more people join him in leadership roles.
“As honored as I am to serve, it is also a sign that we have so much further to go as a county,” he said. “It’s 2022 and it is still uncommon to have someone like me elected to serve. We have made progress, but me being elected because I’m Black shouldn’t be newsworthy. It should be the norm because I’m qualified and ready to serve.”
Catawba County NAACP President Jerry McCombs said he’s noticing more young Black people taking part in community events. He said he knows there are still challenges to getting people involved. Institutional barriers and racism make it difficult for Black people to get into positions of leadership, especially within local government, he said.
“It’s going to be kind of hard to get people interested and involved if they feel like their voice isn’t important,” McCombs said. “We need to get more of our race in there. … I think that the young generation is where we have to look at for those leaders.”
McCombs said he noticed more activism surrounding racial justice when the Black Lives Matter movement grew after the police killing of George Floyd in 2020. He believes moments like that will change the perspective and involvement for many. The reach of the internet and social media is another factor in getting people involved.
He added, “I think the young generation is going to turn things around.”
Ramseur agrees, and he is looking ahead.
“I do believe that my generation is ready to lead,” he said. “We are progressive and ready for change. I also believe we are ready for leadership with integrity. We have seen ‘good old boy’ systems in operation for so long that only benefit a select few. I believe leadership is rising from my generation because we are ready for change that benefits everybody. It is time to consider every person — period. It is time to move Catawba County forward and out of the systems that have kept us from being the best we can be for every citizen.”
He hopes his efforts to get involved in his community might inspire other young Black people to do the same.
“We have a responsibility to the generations that have held us up for so long, as well as to those coming behind us,” he said. “We have a voice and it is imperative that we use our voices to make the spaces we occupy better. We have to build the next generation of leaders by getting them involved now. Helping them think about their community and letting them know they have a voice that matters.”
Powell said she would like to see more mentorship programs for young Black people, internships in local government or junior city councils in towns to encourage local government participation.
Powell also sees promise in teaching young people about how local government affects them directly, to encourage community participation. Culbreath-Setzer echoed her sentiment. “For us to be able to pull in the younger people, they need to understand politics and how it affects them and why its important — how it affects your sales tax, property tax, car tax,” she said. “It’s important to have many different voices at that table.”
Powell didn’t run for city council with the intention of being a role model, but now she sees the importance.
“I’ve never thought of myself as a Black leader, but I stepped into this role and now I want to be that light that says yes, you can do it,” Powell said. “Not just serve in local government, but anything you want to do in life.”
The future leaders Powell, Culbreath-Setzer and McCombs see coming will be part of the effort to get more minority voices in local organizations and governments, Culbreath-Setzer said. All three said there is not enough Black representation in Catawba County, in both elected and appointed areas. Where there is representation, as in Maiden, Catawba, Conover and Hickory, where David Williams serves, it’s not always enough — one person can’t do everything, Culbreath-Setzer said
Without that representation, nothing changes to improve the community, Culbreath-Setzer said.
Without representation, people of color might not believe their concerns are being heard, Powell said.
Without representation, it is more difficult to get people involved, McCombs said.
“It’s important because it show diversity of a community,” he said. “When you have leaders of different colors it shows we’re working together. It shows the citizens that they have someone working for them.”
Bringing a new generation up to serve and lead in the Black community in Catawba County means a future with better representation and more advocacy for Black and other minority communities in the county, Culbreath-Setzer said.
“I think it’s important we have this conversation, overall and within the Black community it’s important,” she said.