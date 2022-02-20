Black leaders discussion next generation: 'It’s important that we all have role models'

Catawba County NAACP President Jerry McCombs said he’s noticing more young Black people taking part in community events. He said he knows there are still challenges to getting people involved. Institutional barriers and racism make it difficult for Black people to get into positions of leadership, especially within local government, he said.

“It’s going to be kind of hard to get people interested and involved if they feel like their voice isn’t important,” McCombs said. “We need to get more of our race in there. … I think that the young generation is where we have to look at for those leaders.”

McCombs said he noticed more activism surrounding racial justice when the Black Lives Matter movement grew after the police killing of George Floyd in 2020. He believes moments like that will change the perspective and involvement for many. The reach of the internet and social media is another factor in getting people involved.

He added, “I think the young generation is going to turn things around.”

Ramseur agrees, and he is looking ahead.