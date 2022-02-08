Black history program honors area's 'Hidden Figures'

HICKORY — A Black history program — Our Hidden Figures, Still They Rise — will be presented from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Ridgeview Branch Library.

Sponsored by The Friends of the Ridgeview Branch Library, the program will shine light on the contributions of some amazing, yet unheralded residents of Hickory's Ridgeview and East Hickory communities.

Attendance at the event is limited to about 100 people. Free tickets are being issued for the event. To check on the availability of tickets, call the Ridgeview Branch Library at 828-345-6037.

Among the honorees will be Ellis O-Fellow Johnson, sports writer, 1931-1992; Sallie Foster, seamstress, 1923-2013; Victoria B. Scott, child care provider, 1910-1997; Josephine Culbreath, midwife, 1899-2004; James "Jake" Killian, school principal, 1932-present; and Marvin Derr, photographer, 1900-1970.

Cozette Sinclair, president of Friends of the Ridgeview Branch Library, will provide the welcome. Pastor Joel Frye of Oxford Baptist Church will present the prayer. Master of ceremonies will be the Rev. Ron Carson of Catawba Valley Community College.