Black History Month Service to include awards

HICKORY — The annual Black History Month Service, sponsored by the Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance, will be held this Sunday, Feb. 20, at 3 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah AME Church, located at 624 First St., SW, Hickory.

This year's guest speaker is the Rev. Antonio Logan, pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and president of the Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance.

In addition, three Spirit of King Awards will be presented to an individual, volunteer, and organization who embody the spirit of the Rev. Martin Luther King's legacy of including people of all races and cultures, making the community a better place to live for all people.

Originally scheduled for presentation at the annual Spirit of King Service on Jan. 16, the Spirit of King presentations were delayed because the service was canceled due to the high numbers of COVID cases in the area at that time. The Spirit of King Service, sponsored by the Hickory Area Ministers and The Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance, will be held again next year on Sunday, Jan. 15.