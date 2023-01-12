Black History Month events planned in Hiddenite

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center and the NAACP will co-sponsor a Black History Month celebration and banquet at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Hiddenite Center’s education complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road.

Elliot Boston, pastor of Liberty Grove Bapist Church, will be the featured guest speaker.

Live entertainment and a catered meal will also be a part of the evening. A portion of the proceeds from this event will go to support the Bridge Community, a nonprofit organization with the mission to improve lives across the diverse communities within Alexander County.

Tickets are $20 per person. Pre-registration is required.

To register and purchase tickets, call 828-632-6966, visit hiddenitearts.org, or email info@hiddenitearts.org.