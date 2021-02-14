Black History Discussion Group to look at writer

NEWTON — How much do people generally know about Black history? That question was raised in 2019 when the Catawba County Library hosted a movie series that touched on issues of race and looked at the lives of prominent African-Americans.

When attendees expressed interest in learning about Black history beyond the brief coverage of well-known figures like Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, Rosa Parks, and Martin Luther King Jr., the Catawba County Library launched a monthly Black History Discussion Group to meet the community’s desire to see Black History Month expanded beyond an annual February observation.

This month, the group will continue to widen its embrace of history when it gathers at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, for a live Zoom conversation about Jason Reynolds, a contemporary author and poet who writes for teens and middle-school-aged children. Reynolds’ works often give a voice to the experiences of Black teens in a variety of contexts: family, school, athletics, violence, and self-discovery. They include "As Brave As You," the four-novel "Track" series, "Miles Morales: Spider-Man," and "Long Way Down." Most recently, Reynolds has worked with Professor Ibram X. Kendi to adapt the award-winning adult non-fiction book "Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America" for young adult audiences.