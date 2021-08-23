Black Catawba County Gala and Awards Extravaganza planned

CONOVER — With Purpose Inc. will present the Black Catawba County Gala and Awards Extravaganza at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at Rock Barn Country Club, 3791 Club House Drive, NE, Conover.
The event will celebrate the past, present and future contributions and achievements of the African-American community from Catawba County. It will include dinner, honoree awards, a special guest and vendors.
Attire will be formal.
To purchase tickets, call 828-461-6283 or visit Eventbrite.
For vendor inquiries, call 828-461-6283.
With Purpose Inc. is a nonprofit organization.
