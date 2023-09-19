Author Genita Hill said her inspiration to become an author came from an unusual place for a young Black woman growing up in Georgia.

“This will sound weird,” Hill began. “But the first books I read that really made me want to write were books written by Laura Ingalls Wilder. I wanted to write books to make people feel like they were there, because I wanted to live on the prairie.”

Hill wrote children’s books “My Very Special Brother” and “President Obama’s Ghost.” She said her greatest inspiration was her late husband, who saw her work and pushed her to publish it.

Hill was one of six writers who took part in a panel of Black authors at the Ridgeview Branch Library on Saturday. Panelists answered moderator and audience questions for about an hour, and at the end, stayed to chat with readers and sell copies of their books.

While they were not all born in Hickory, all had strong ties to the area.

The panelists were Hill, Darrell R. Izard, Darius Malbon, Patricia T. Middleton, Anita L. Roseboro-Wade and Virginia F. Wright.

The event was sponsored by Friends of Ridgeview Branch Library and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Hickory Branch. Hickory NAACP president Ida Clough was a coordinator for the event.

Moderators Judy Cureton Foster, retired manager of the information and genealogy departments in the Catawba County Library system, and Katia Carson, Ridgeview Branch Library’s community engagement coordinator, asked the panelists questions and also took questions from the audience.

Carson asked the panelists about their inspirations.

Malbon said his inspiration is life experiences. Malbon’s novel “From Darkness to Life: Win the Battle” is based on a situation he did not expect to find himself in. On Christmas Day in 2016, Malbon faced what he described as a suicidal episode and struggled with thoughts of taking his own life. His second novel, “Purpose,” is connected to the first, because many choose to kill themselves because they feel they have no purpose, Malbon said.

Malbon’s third novel, “Racial Bridges,” is based on racial tension.

In 2020, after George Floyd’s death, Malbon said he wanted to discuss racial tension with a football coach he grew up with, to help the coach better understand what was going on. The coach said he did not want to talk.

“So that opened my eyes,” Malbon said. “I’m like, ‘Wow, you said you loved me. You say I’m not like the rest of them, whatever that means. But then, when I want to talk on a deeper level about this, you don’t want to talk.’”

Middleton said her inspiration comes from a desire to see healing. Middleton spent 33 years as an educator and writes books aimed at children. Her stories are similar to parables. The goals of her published works “Given Strength” and “What Shall We Give Him” are to bring parents and children closer together.

Izard, who wrote “Overcoming Opposition,” said God is his inspiration. Izard credits God for helping him overcome a cancer diagnosis and suicidal thoughts.

Another question to the panel was what they ask themselves when they start writing a book.

“I don’t ask myself any questions,” Wright said with a note of humor. “I don’t know if that’s normal. I just sit to type and I start writing. Sorry.”

Roseboro-Wade said she typically just starts writing. She added: “After that, it’s usually, ‘How many words are going to be in this book?’ and ‘Do I really need to write an outline?’”

Middleton said she asks herself what message she wants to convey and who her target audience is. Izard said he asks who his target audience is, who he hopes to inspire and whether his work will reach young people.

At the end, audience members asked questions. One was what the panel members thought of the book challenges in Catawba County Schools.

“I think they need to read the (books) themselves,” Roseboro-Wade said. “A lot of authors write based off of personal experiences … so maybe just pick up the book and read it. Ping the author and ask them questions … before you say, ‘Well, let me take this out of the libraries,’ because it may not be education for you, but it may be helpful for somebody else. It’s a big world, and you’ve got to think about it, that it’s not just you. It’s a whole big world and that book could help somebody.”

Middleton spoke non-confrontationally but said they may need to agree to disagree. Middleton said she thinks it is important to know what content is in books that are in school libraries.

“Because it may have a good moral, it may be speaking of truth, but it may have a lot of things in it as well that, as parents, you may not want your child to hear at a young age … (or) not want them to be involved in, depending upon what the book has been written for.”