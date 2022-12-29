Biscuitville to open Springs Road location in January; Hickory restaurant will be on former site of Shell's Bar-B-Q

A new Biscuitville restaurant in Hickory is set to open for business in less than a month.

The chain restaurant, which was built on the site of the former Shell’s Bar-B-Q, is scheduled to start serving customers on Jan. 24, according to a sign posted in front of the building.

The new Biscuitville is located at 2609 Springs Road NE in Hickory. According to the company’s website, the restaurant serves various Southern-style breakfast foods, including scratch-made biscuits, country ham, pancakes and grits.

The 1950s-style dining car, that was once home to Shell’s Bar-B-Q, was torn down on March 24 to make way for the Biscuitville building. Shell’s Bar-B-Q closed in 2020, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.

Cook Out

The former AMF Colonial Lanes bowling alley building was demolished in October to make way for a new Cook Out restaurant location on U.S. Highway 70 in Hickory.

At that time, a representative of the company confirmed that a Cook Out restaurant was planned for the U.S. Highway 70 location. The location was also listed under the "Coming Soon" section of a locations map on the Cook Out website.

The location has since been removed from the coming soon section. Cook Out did not respond immediately for comment on Dec. 29.