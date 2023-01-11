Biscuitville on Springs Road in Hickory to hold grand opening Jan. 24; 10 customers can win free breakfast for a year

Biscuitville's newest restaurant will hold a grand opening at the Hickory location on Springs Road later this month.

The event will be Jan. 24, from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a news release from the company.

The release said guests can sign up to win free breakfast for a year. Ten people will be awarded packets of 52 combo coupons, the release said.

The chain fast-food restaurant was built on the site of the former Shell’s Bar-B-Q. The longtime Hickory restaurant closed in 2020, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.

The 1950s-style dining car, that was once home to Shell’s Bar-B-Q, was torn down in 2022 to make way for the Biscuitville building.

According to the company’s website, the restaurant serves various Southern-style breakfast foods, including scratch-made biscuits, country ham, pancakes and grits.