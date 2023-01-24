Biscuitville on Springs Road in Hickory is open for business

As Biscuitville patrons walked up to the registers to order, they watched employees mix and roll dough for fresh handmade biscuits through a glass window.

Tuesday was the first full day of operations at the new Biscuitville on Springs Road, restaurant operator Dennis Bouchillon said.

One customer, who describes herself as Biscuitville’s No. 1 fan, was Savannah Lee. Lee said she was excited when she found out a location would be opening in Hickory. The restaurant chain holds a special place in Lee’s heart because it reminds her of home, she said.

“I grew up near where Biscuitville started,” Lee said. “(Biscuitville) has always been somewhere my family would go. It’s nostalgic for me.”

According to the Biscuitville website, the franchise began with Maurice Jennings when he opened two Mountainbrook Fresh Bread & Milk stores in Burlington. Burlington is a city in Alamance and Guilford counties. Lee, 25, is originally from Alamance County, she said.

Bouchillon said one unique quality about the Biscuitville menu is that many items are locally sourced. A poster on the wall lists the items. Nine items are sourced from North Carolina, including the flour. The flour comes from Newton.

The other North Carolina items are country ham from Wilkesboro; Cheerwine from Salisbury; Texas Pete hot sauce, pimento cheese and honey from Winston-Salem; eggs from Monroe; Cackalacky sauce from Pittsboro; and pickles from Mount Olive.

“One of the things that I think is really good, that I’ve never seen anywhere else,” Bouchillon said. “We have a jalapeno pimento cheese and that’s made in North Carolina.”

For lunch, Lee enjoyed one of her favorite menu items: a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit with a side of sausage gravy. Lee said her other go-to order is the sausage gravy biscuit with a side of hash browns.

Lee was joined by her boyfriend Eli Duckworth, 24. Duckworth said he has yet to try a menu item that he did not enjoy. Duckworth said his favorite is the Spicy Chicken & Honey Biscuit. That biscuit is also one of Bouchillon’s favorites, he said.

Duckworth and Lee said they like that the biscuits are always fresh. Bouchillon said a fresh batch of biscuits is made every 15 minutes.

“You can come at 1:59 p.m., right as they are about to close, and it will still be a bangin’ biscuit,” Lee said.

Duckworth said the pair used to drive 30 minutes to Lincolnton just to eat at Biscuitville. Lee said anytime she visits her family in Alamance County she makes sure to stop at a Biscuitville restaurant.

The new Biscuitville is at 2609 Springs Road NE. The restaurant operates from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.