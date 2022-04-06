Bingo, interactive art show and auditions

Free interactive Mo Willems event on Saturday

The Hickory Museum of Arts will be hosting a free Mo Willems event on Saturday. The event will take place in the second floor Coe Gallery unless otherwise specified.

At 11 a.m. there will be story time in the gallery in conjunction with the Mo Willems art exhibition, “Elephant & Piggie in WE ARE ART!” A prize drawing for the Hickory Crawdads 2022 Reading Program will be at 11:15 a.m.

A meet and greet with Elephant, Gerald, Piggie and the Hickory Crawdads’ mascot Conrad the Crawdad will be 11:20 a.m. to noon. After the meet and greet, there will be a special performance by the Green Room Community Theatre.

From 12:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. food trucks from Lost Highway Pizza, Waffle-Oso and Daddy K’s BBQ will be parked in Third Street parking lot for lunch. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and picnic in the garden.

From 1 to 2:30 p.m., there will be a stamping activity with Centro Latino and Hickory Museum of Art in conjunction with the children’s book “The Old Truck” art exhibition. At 3 p.m. Lenoir-Rhyne University will be featuring the Pumphrey Brothers’ “The Old Truck” as the university’s 16th annual Little Read. The show is free and will be held in P.E. Monroe Auditorium at 625 Seventh Ave. NE, in Hickory.

The Green Room holds auditions for “Ain’t Misbehavin’”

“Ain’t Misbehavin’” is a musical based on Thomas “Fats” Waller’s music. This musical revue recalls Waller’s sharp humor and energy as the cast sings and struts their way through the songs he made famous.

The director of the show is Jordan Randall. There are roles for men and women, including five leading roles and 10 to 12 ensemble roles. Auditions will be held on Sunday and Monday at 7 p.m. Actors only need to attend one night of auditions. Auditions will be held at the Old Post Office Playhouse, located at 10 South Main Ave., in Newton.

Leading roles are André (African American male, 25 to 45) who is a party hound, flirt and womanizer; Armelia (African American female, 25 to 45) who is a strong-willed sassy woman that is not afraid to share her thoughts; Charlaine (African American female, 18 to 25) who is an innocent and sweet young lady; Ken (African American male, 25 to 45) who is jovial, cheerful and loud; Nell (African American female, 30 to 45) who is a knowledgeable, confident and charming woman.

Those auditioning are asked to prepare a song from the show or by Waller that shows their skills and range. Actors will need to bring their own sheet music. Auditions will also consist of cold readings from the script; a prepared monologue is not needed. Wear comfortable clothing to learn a dance routine that will be taught at auditions.

Actors must be available for all of tech week and all performances scheduled for June 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19. Bring a list of rehearsal conflicts. For questions, call The Green Room Community Theatre at 828-464-6583.

Bingo night on Friday

Unifour Christian Ministries is hosting a bingo game at Bob Evans restaurant in Hickory on Friday at 5:45 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring a couple of $1 bingo gifts, and one $5 Easter gift.

If transportation is needed, call Annette Strassner at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906. Bus pickups will be 5 p.m. at the Walmart in Granite Falls and 5:15 p.m. at the Big Lots in Hickory.