Bingo! Hickory's Council on Aging helps older people stay active, engaged in the Catawba Valley

In May, our nation celebrates Older Americans Month (OAM). I’ve always loved older Americans — maybe even preferred them. This is likely because I grew up an only child who spent much of her time with her parents and grandparents.

I didn’t even have cousins who lived in the same state until I was 13. My conversations were with my beloved older Americans. Whatever they watched on TV, I watched, including the evening news, “The Twentieth Century” hosted by Walter Cronkite, and both the Republican and Democratic national conventions.

My maternal grandparents were NBC watchers while my paternal grands liked CBS. I think I had a broader view of local, national, and world events than many of my young peers. I shopped with my older Americans, tagged along to their hairdressers’, and rode around Hickory with my grandfather at the wheel of the 1920s Model T Ford he kept for the fun of it.

When I was 5, I’d walk across the street my house was on and spend afternoons chatting with the grandmother-age woman who lived alone and always had sweets to share.

Though I’ve always cared very much for my same-age and younger friends, I’ve continued to be drawn to folks many years my senior. Some years ago, I regularly visited two women who lived past 100, another woman who made it to 90, and a couple of men who died in their 90s.

One of the women, Ada Beatty, was 102 when she passed on. Though she had macular degeneration, hearing loss, and significantly reduced motor skills, her mind was sharp. She repeatedly warned me that a person must exercise her mind if she wanted to keep it. Ada listened to recorded books and magazines, crafted poems and word plays employing a super-sized font on the computer she’d taught herself to use, memorized jokes, and welcomed all sorts of people who stopped by her Abernethy Laurels apartment for visits.

Staying active and engaged, remaining social, and keeping up with technology — as daunting as such may be, are easier to accomplish thanks to organizations such as the Catawba County Council on Aging (COA). Executive director Vickie Blevins, administrative assistant Bea Heavener, and new program assistant Ashelin McCoy, along with volunteers, board members, and area groups and institutions work hard to offer older Americans whatever they need to live fulfilled, healthy lives.

The council has been celebrating OAM for a few weeks now, including hosting a May 6 drive-thru lunch at the West Hickory Senior Center. Partnering with the Area Agency on Aging, which provided OAM T-shirts and box lunches prepared by The Honey Baked Ham Company, the COA staffed the event, greeting and serving the 175 or so guests who drove through the parking lot to collect their meals and shirts.

“People were so appreciative,” Vickie pointed out.

The COA does much for seniors and does it all so well that Catawba Valley Community College recently presented the organization with its Community Partnership Award. “We were surprised and honored,” said Vickie. “We’ve partnered with CVCC since 1980 to provide non-credit classes for older adults at the West Hickory Senior Center. We provide the space and publicity, and CVCC sends the instructors. It’s been well received by those who participate.”

Vickie often uses the words “partner” and “partnering” because such relationships help COA be successful in serving seniors across Catawba County. For example, COA partners with the Newton Parks and Recreation Department to offer weekly yoga and tai chi classes at its South Brady Avenue, Newton, location. “We’re meeting people where they are,” Vickie emphasized.

Another example: May 12 bingo at Ridgeview Branch Library in Hickory. “The library has been expanded and renovated, and this was a good opportunity to highlight it,” Vickie pointed out.

Teaming up with groups is an ongoing thing. In July, for instance, COA will partner with Centro Latino Hickory for both traditional and Mexican bingo.

COA has worked with the Catawba County Library System for all sorts of activities. Currently, there are Tech Connect classes that offer a different program each month at a county library for the purpose of providing technical education pertaining to laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Vickie said an especially popular class will take place at 11:30 a.m. on June 16 at the St. Stephens Branch Library on Springs Road in Hickory. Called Cut the Cord on Cable, the tutorial will give older adults all the information they need to understand streaming and other less expensive alternatives to cable.

Isn’t all this technology stuff among the most confusing things you’ve ever encountered? For some, it’s interesting, logical, and comprehensible. For others, such as yours truly, it’s worse than learning a foreign language. Why can’t things be simple to operate like they used to be? Our foremothers and fathers were so lucky. Someone simply said, “Just flip the switch,” and voila! light. We could study electricity if we wanted to, but we certainly didn’t have to grasp the concept in order to illuminate a dark room.

And how uncomplicated it was to pick up a phone receiver and dial! Not so effortless anymore. That’s the real reason they call them “smart phones.” You have to be smart in order to make them do all you want them to do. Carolina Wireless to the rescue! The company sends a person or two each month to the West Hickory Senior Center to help folks with their smart phones. “This has become one of our most popular classes since COVID because people have realized they need to understand technology better,” said Vickie.

Thanks to a volunteer, there are personal computer classes at the West Hickory Senior Center, too. Currently, the topic is Windows 11. Additionally, participants learn how to keep their personal information secure.

Finally, COA offers a food pantry, free movie matinees with popcorn on Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m., a garden club, Medicare counseling, legal aid, and help with preparing living wills and health care powers of attorney.

And it’s all free. Occasionally, there’s a suggested donation, but it’s definitely not required.

The COA, which began in 1976 and is not part of any city or county agency or county government, is a private nonprofit 501©(3) organization funded by grants, fundraisers, and donations. If you’d like to help, mail checks to Catawba County Council on Aging, P.O. Box 835, Hickory, NC 28603; take your donations to the COA office at 400 17th St. SW, Hickory; or go to the COA website at www.catawbacoa.org and donate online.

Take it from someone who likes to call herself a young older American. If you’re not taking advantage of COA programming, you’re missing out.

Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.