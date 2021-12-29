Bingo, auditions and comedic dogs

Winter Reading Bingo at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is doing a Winter Reading Bingo challenge. This bingo game is centered around winter activities, crafts and reading. People of all ages can participate. To play the game, sign up at the library’s Beanstack page at https://hickorync.beanstack.org/reader365, download a bingo card from Beanstack or pick up one from the library. When you have achieved bingo, visit the library for your prize — a free book from the library's book store. Bingo starts Jan. 1 and ends Feb. 28.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Auditions to be held for 'SpongeBob Musical'

The Newton Performing Arts Center will be holding auditions for “The SpongeBob Musical” on Jan. 8 and Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. at 601 N Ashe Ave. in Newton. Tech week for the show will be March 6 through 10. Performances will be March 12, 13, 18 and 19, with school performances on March 16 and 17. All actors must be available for the tech week and performance dates.

