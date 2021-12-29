Bingo, auditions and comedic dogs

Winter Reading Bingo at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library
The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is doing a Winter Reading Bingo challenge. This bingo game is centered around winter activities, crafts and reading. People of all ages can participate. To play the game, sign up at the library’s Beanstack page at https://hickorync.beanstack.org/reader365, download a bingo card from Beanstack or pick up one from the library. When you have achieved bingo, visit the library for your prize — a free book from the library's book store. Bingo starts Jan. 1 and ends Feb. 28.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
Auditions to be held for 'SpongeBob Musical'
The Newton Performing Arts Center will be holding auditions for “The SpongeBob Musical” on Jan. 8 and Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. at 601 N Ashe Ave. in Newton. Tech week for the show will be March 6 through 10. Performances will be March 12, 13, 18 and 19, with school performances on March 16 and 17. All actors must be available for the tech week and performance dates.
Actors will read a scene from the script during the audition. Registration is not required, actors can show up to either of the audition nights. For vocal auditions, actors are asked to choose a piece that highlights their musical abilities and vocal range. The piece does not have to be from this show. For younger performers, something familiar such as “Happy Birthday” is acceptable. Performers will only be asked to sing a small part of the prepared piece. Please no "Hamilton" audition pieces.
Actors are asked to wear appropriate foot attire and to dress comfortably for dance auditions. No flip flops or sandals. The Newton Performing Arts Center is looking for all ranges of dance experience from beginning to advanced.
Available roles are SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, Squidward Q. Tentacles, Eugene Krabs, Sheldon J. Plankton, Patchy the Pirate, Pearl Krabs, Perch Perkins, Karen the Computer, The Electric Skates (three rock stars), the Mayor of Bikini Bottom, Larry the Lobster, Mrs. Puff, Old Man Jenkins, Gary the Snail, Security Guards, Buster Bluetang, Cowboy Fish, Mob Fish, sardines, hip-hop dancers, sponges, pirates, sea anemones, various fishes, sea creatures and more. For more information visit https://ncauditorium.com/auditions.
Newton Performing Arts Center to host canine comedy show
The show “Mutts Gone Nuts!” will be held at the Newton Performing Arts Center on Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $20. Concessions will be available. To have drinks and concessions delivered right to your seat, download the Noble ordering app at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/noble-easy-order-easy-pay/id1211378457.
Since 1985, comedy duo Scott and Joan Houghton have brought their blend of physical comedy and circus arts to audiences from Las Vegas to Tokyo. In 2005, the duo turned their attention to creating a comedy dog act. Their nine canine partners are all adopted from animal shelters and rescues. Using all positive, reward-based training methods, the Houghtons look for what the dogs like to do naturally and cultivate those talents. They attempt to match wits with their mischievous mutts in a family-friendly performance.