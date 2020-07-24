Bin 5 offers Amazon goods for $5 or less

At the latest business addition to Hickory, shoppers could be lucky enough to buy a smart watch for just $5.
At Bin 5, items rejected at Amazon warehouses — whether because of a wrong order, packaging damage or accidental shipment — can be bought for just a few dollars. The items may range from pet supplies to high-end game consoles, building owner AKSS Real Estate’s managing partner Raj Mirchandani said.
“It’s fun, you get to save a lot of money and you may walk away with things you needed,” Mirchandani said. “There’s all kinds of stuff you can find.”
The store, in the Gateway Corners shopping center on U.S. 70 near U.S 321, opens at 10 a.m. every day and the early bird gets the worm, he said. Everything is under $5.
For sale there may be electronics, gaming systems, clothing, household appliances, name-brand items and more — anything sold on Amazon, he said.
The business restocks every Thursday and Friday with items from Amazon warehouses all over. On Saturday and Sunday, everything is $5, on Monday the price drops to $3, Tuesday it’s $2 and Wednesday the price is $1. By then, they’re trying to empty the store to ready it for restocking on Thursday and Friday, Mirchandani said.
The store is one of a few authorized resellers for Amazon, he said.
“These things are basically liquidated to people like Bin 5,” he said. “They get tractor trailers from Amazon and they are able to turn around and sell a variety of things at just crazy discounts.”
Mirchandani thinks the business will be a hit and could draw a crowd from all over. Shoppers may walk away with something they needed or even an expensive item at a low cost.
“You have to come in with an open mind,” he said. “It’s almost like a treasure hunt, you don't know what you're going to find.”
Mirchandani said the business is the anchor tenant for the shopping center.
“We’ve got the whole center doing really well,” he said. “We promised we’d have quality tenants and this is one.”
