Bill McDonald Scholarship Fund helps children

“Bill is smiling from heaven knowing that money collected in his name is going to boys and girls in Hickory — a place he loved with all his heart,” said McDonald’s wife, Susan B. McDonald. “Bill wanted all children in Hickory to stay active and be healthy and he also believed that kids learned so much about life through recreational activities. My family and I are so happy to know that many children who do not have much, will now have new basketballs, soccer balls, bicycles, and more on Christmas morning because of the scholarship fund in his name.”

Today, the Bill McDonald Scholarship Fund provides or assists children, ages 15 and younger, with fees and equipment costs for City of Hickory recreation programs. Any child residing within the Hickory city limits may benefit from the scholarship fund.

Potential recipients must complete an application for consideration. Recipients cannot have been expelled from school or suspended from any Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism program.