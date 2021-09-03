Bill McBrayer reappointed to community colleges board

HICKORY — The North Carolina House of Representatives has reappointed Hickory resident Bill McBrayer to serve another six-year term with the N.C. State Board of Community Colleges (SBCC). The appointment follows McBrayer’s election to a two-year term as vice chair of the SBCC at its July meeting.

The N.C. Community College System is the third largest in the country. It comprises “The Great 58” community colleges throughout the state and serves more than 500,000 students a year.

“I am honored and thankful to be reappointed to another six-year term by the House,” said McBrayer. “I especially would like to thank Speaker Moore, Representative Jay Adams, and most importantly, my employer Lexington Home Brands for the opportunity to continue serving the statewide Community College System.”

McBrayer has served on the SBCC since July 2015. In addition to serving as vice chair, he currently serves as chair of the Personnel Committee, chair of the Legislative Affairs Committee, as well as chair of the Staff Person of the Year Committee. He also serves as liaison to the N.C. Association of Community College Trustees.