Bilingual bingo offered at Centro Latino

HICKORY — Join the Catawba County Council on Aging in partnership with Centro Latino for Senior Bilingual Bingo on July 14 at 5:30 p.m.

The fun and games will take place at Centro Latino, located at 2259 12th Ave. NE, Hickory (lower level of St. Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA).

Participants will be playing bingo and loteria (Mexican bingo). Translation will be provided. Prizes will be awarded, and sub sandwiches will be served before the games begin. Call the Council on Aging to register by Tuesday July 12 at 828-328-2269.

