Bikes for Tykes depends on generosity

HICKORY — Thanks to many generous donations, this year's Bikes for Tykes program was highly successful. The Bikes for Tykes program is an effort to benefit needy children served by the Catawba County Christmas Bureau.
“I am very proud of the efforts of so many people who worked together to make Christmas special for those less fortunate in our community. Their actions represent the true meaning of the season,” said Hickory Fire Chief Matt Hutchinson.
In the annual Bikes for Tykes campaign, the Hickory Fire Department and other area firefighters, in conjunction with the Christmas Bureau, ask for new and like-new bikes and tricycles for needy children to be given out during the Catawba County Christmas Bureau.
Due to the generosity of Hedrick Honda Cars, Century Furniture, Cosmo Motors, ZF Chassis Components, Velofix, Peoples Bank, The Spokes Group, the Cedars Neighborhood Association, Bill McDonald Scholarship fund and caring citizens, enough money was donated to purchase more than 560 bikes this year.
The bikes were then assembled by firefighters and friends from St. Stephens, Conover, Claremont, Newton, and Hickory.
“As parents drive through the Christmas Bureau, I realize they are so appreciative of the smallest gesture; but to receive a bike really puts a huge smile on their face,” said Deputy Chief Brian Murray. “To hear a parent say this is amazing, because she was really afraid her child was not going to receive anything, made all the work worthwhile.”
Murray thanked everyone from the community that helped make Bikes for Tykes a great success this year.
Also working with Catawba County Safe Kids, firefighters were able to give bike helmets with each bike to keep children safe when riding those new bikes. Fire educators and Safe Kids members also checked more than 350 car seats to ensure the family was safe when traveling.