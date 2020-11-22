Bikers gear up to help Conover School

To get you this story, I spent the afternoon in a biker bar . . . and thoroughly enjoyed it. My hosts were Mike Dyson, owner of The Wizard Saloon in Hickory, and his daughter Angel Dyson who tends bar.

Our conversation centered around the upcoming Conover School Toy Run. Dec. 5 will be the run’s 30th year. Because of COVID-19, it might look a little different from toy runs in years past, but it’s going to happen nonetheless because there’s little more important to Mike than making sure toys and funds find their way to a school full of kids who truly need and deserve all the joy and help they can get.

According to its website, Conover School, located at 108 7th St. Place SW in Conover and administered by Newton-Conover City Schools, “is a public separate school for students with disabilities,” serving approximately 100 students ages 3 to 22 from Catawba County’s three school systems.

“Motorcycle people love to raise money for other people,” said Mike, “people who’ve fallen on hard times.” Often the money is raised by way of poker runs. With The Wizard Saloon as the base of operations, countless fundraisers have taken place over the years for individuals and organizations.