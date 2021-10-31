Big families, farm life and a love story are all part of Isma's memoirs

Kay directed me to pages 89 and 90. I read Isma’s words, “I am going to tell you about the job I got the biggest thrill doing of any I remember. It was October 10, 1927 ... I was drilling wheat. The ground was in perfect shape, not a rock or clod to be seen. I had a new drill and a good team of horses ... They would step out good and lively. All I had to do was sit up on the drill and drive the team and stop every little while and put fertilizer and wheat in the drill ...” At the time, Isma was six months pregnant with her fifth child. The next recollection is about Isma and Arthur tearing down their house in preparation to have a new one built.