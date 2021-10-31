Big families, farm life and a love story are all part of Isma's memoirs

When Kay Huffman Gregory of Granite Falls sorted through a large batch of old family photos, she came upon a couple of extra-special pictures that put a notion in her head.
If she coupled lots of the photos with the colloquially delightful, history-rich memoirs her grandmother Isma Salome Moretz Huffman had written years before, and then added memories and reflections from Isma’s descendants, Kay would have a book that just about anyone would want to read: a love story; a first-hand depiction of daily farm life in the Catawba River Valley during the late 19th and early 20th centuries; and a time in the Catawba Valley’s history when families were big, hard manual labor the norm, modern conveniences still just dreams, Southern cooking on every table, and a person’s faith as strong as her ties to her family.
I chose one of Isma’s verbs to say Kay “aimed” to preserve and share an authentic slice of local history. Of course, Kay could have repaired Isma’s occasional grammar errors, and she might have substituted modern terms for her grandmother’s informal word choices. After all, Kay spent her working life teaching English, the final five years serving as dean of the School of Academics, Education and Fine Arts at Catawba Valley Community College. But she chose to let readers “hear” Isma speak just the way she’d spoken when she wrote the first memoir, “Memories Dedicated to My Grandchildren,” which covered her life from its beginning in the Bethlehem community of Alexander County, near where Teague Town Road intersects Middle Little River to age 18 when she married Arthur Huffman of Hickory. Isma meant for the book, printed locally in 1967, to be a gift to her family.
Kay continued the preservation of Isma’s “voice” when she added Isma’s second memoir, which took up where the first left off and continued until she was 74. Basically set in Huffman’s Cove in northwest Hickory, the second book had been printed in 1972.
Kay called the first memoir “Generation One” and the second, “Generation Two.” Then she added “Generation Three” and let the varied perspectives of 11 of Isma’s grandchildren, her two daughters and her one surviving daughter-in-law “provide a more varied, richer texture to the sweep of events that happened on Huffman Cove,” said Kay, who described “Generation Three” as “a rollicking verification of Generation One and Generation Two.”
Kay enriched the three works with 100 photos and had the book printed a couple of months ago. “The photographs are what really got me into this,” Kay explained, saying she started the process in 2018. “I was so swept away by the photos that I enrolled in photography classes at CVCC to learn how to preserve them and replicate them in the best way.”
Kay asked me to turn to page 17 in the book. “This is the picture that motivated me to do the book,” she said as I looked at a turn-of-the-century photo of a woman and children. The woman was Isma’s mother, Mary Louise Teague Moretz. Included were Isma Salome, age 6; her 10-year-old brother, Arthur Taylor; Carl William, age 1; and Artie Naomi, age 8. Not pictured was their father, Alonzo Moretz. He’d died from tuberculosis just months before the photo was taken in 1901.
Mary and her children remained on the family farm by Middle Little River, “and she farmed,” said Kay about her great-grandmother. “Arthur assumed the man’s work. The farm was paid for.”
One way the family made money was drying fruit from the orchard (apples and peaches) Alonzo had planted and taking it to Hickory to sell. As a reward for the children not long after Alonzo’s death, Mary made new clothes for all of them, packed a picnic basket, and took them to Hickory to have their picture taken and go to the circus.
Next, Kay directed me to a 1909 picture on page 35 of “Isma.” Again, Mary had made new clothes for her children, grown or almost so, and had another portrait made. “She looks so much better,” Kay pointed out.
Mary eventually remarried. He was a widower, a veterinarian named Daniel Monroe Huffman. They lived in Hickory on Huffman Cove Road. Daniel had grown children, including a son named Arthur, who went west to seek his fortune. He became a cowboy and served as a ranch foreman in Wyoming.
When Arthur returned to Hickory, he met his new step siblings for the first time and fell immediately in love with Isma. They married in 1913 and went on to have seven children. Arthur bought much land at Huffman Cove. He farmed and then worked in the furniture industry. “[Isma] talks about when my grandpa went to work in the furniture factory, she worked on the farm,” said Kay. “She had to learn how to do the horse team work, which was a challenge.”
Kay directed me to pages 89 and 90. I read Isma’s words, “I am going to tell you about the job I got the biggest thrill doing of any I remember. It was October 10, 1927 ... I was drilling wheat. The ground was in perfect shape, not a rock or clod to be seen. I had a new drill and a good team of horses ... They would step out good and lively. All I had to do was sit up on the drill and drive the team and stop every little while and put fertilizer and wheat in the drill ...” At the time, Isma was six months pregnant with her fifth child. The next recollection is about Isma and Arthur tearing down their house in preparation to have a new one built.
Isma also wrote about Duke Power Company building a dam, saying, “Lake Hickory started to fill up the first of 1928. It began to back up in Huffman Cove the last of March and by August it was full.”
Isma and Arthur’s fifth child was Hal Huffman, Kay’s father. Kay said her father eventually bought property across Middle Little River, a location from which one could see the property that had been Mary and Alonzo’s. Kay owns that property today. “My grandchildren are the eighth generation to play in those waters,” said Kay, who muses about bodies of water playing significant roles in the lives of her great-grandparents and then her grandparents. The Moretzes were industrious people who used the water to power mills. The Huffman Cove water became Arthur’s workplace when he started a boat rental business.
None were more industrious than Kay’s great-grandmother and grandmother, however: one carrying on courageously after losing her husband; the other, after her husband’s transition to factory work, and then later, following a debilitating stroke that left her right hand useless, refusing to give in, writing her memoirs with her left hand.
Isma and Arthur were married 61 years. They died within months of each other in 1974.
