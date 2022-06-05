Bicycling the Thermal Belt Rail Trail in Rutherford County offers scenic variety

Despite the copious output of pollen this time of year, the colorful and fragrant blossoms, bird songs, the orchestra of insects — all of nature’s miracles draw me outdoors like a magnet.

In addition to gardening, walking and running, I like to explore these wonders while bicycling on various trails in our region. One of my favorite bike trails is the Thermal Belt Rail Trail in Rutherford County, and my favorite stretch of the paved trail is the quiet section between Ruth and Gilkey. Round trip, it totals about nine miles. There are few road crossings, which are not very busy, and the section is mostly covered with a deciduous tree canopy. The trees provide ample shade in the summer, but enough sunshine for warmth during the cooler season. The trail is quite suitable for children to bicycle.

Along the trail, I like to stop at the old Bechtler Mint Historic Site, park my bicycle and stomp the ground where Christopher Bechtler first mined and minted gold back in the 1830s. According to historic records, he minted the first one dollar gold coin years before the U.S. Mint. During this time period, North Carolina led the nation in the production of the precious metal. An on-site picnic shelter provides shade for a snack break and time to ponder what life may have been like in those bygone days.

A short distance from the Bechtler Mint Historic Site, the trail passes by Gilboa Methodist Church, a quaint looking country church that adds to the historic charm. Gilkey Lumber Company marks the end of the trail. Depending on the season, various wildflowers, such as wild sweet peas, hug the edge of the trail. It is a tranquil ride in fresh air where I delight in bird tweets, the fragrance of magnolia flowers, and occasional sightings of wildlife.

After returning to Ruth, continuing the ride into Spindale, the scenery completely changes — busy road crossings, some traffic noise from the street that runs parallel to the bike trail, and the hustle and bustle of Main Street lined by historic buildings of the former textile mill town. One of those buildings houses Barley’s Taproom and Pizzeria, where I like to order a black bean burger from the extensive menu that offers something for every appetite and includes beefalo burgers, vegetarian fare, wraps, pizzas, pasta, and more. Although Barley’s is a popular taproom, it nevertheless maintains a family dining atmosphere.

I have bicycled the 13.5 mile trail from Ruth to Rutherfordton and Forest City where the surroundings are more intertwined with modern daily life and include a McDonald’s restaurant next to the trail. Along those miles, I get a sense for the local community and culture. Though this stretch has its unique features, I prefer the more serene ride between Ruth and Gilkey. Pedaling my bicycle among the trees, I feel a little like I am forest bathing.

Funded by the RHI Legacy Foundation, the Thermal Belt Rail Trail invites residents and visitors alike to enjoy salubrious activities in a safe outdoor environment. Each time I have bicycled the mostly level trail, I have met fellow bicyclists or pedestrians, many accompanied by their canine friends.

The trail has several access points, but the trail parking lot in Ruth is the closest one for me. Coming from Hickory, the distance is about 50 miles, and Highway 64 between Morganton and Ruth leads through a pleasant, bucolic landscape, making it an enjoyable drive as well.