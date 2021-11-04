Bicycle racing, dinner theater and more

Tickets for dinner and the show are $35; show-only tickets are $17.50.

Thanksgiving play opening Nov. 5

“The Thanksgiving Play” is a satirical play by Larissa FastHorse, a member of the Sicangu Lakota Nation and 2020 MacArthur Fellow.

The play celebrates the Thanksgiving holiday while also commemorating Native American Heritage Month.

The play begins a three-week run at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Firemen’s Kitchen.

Performances of “The Thanksgiving Play” are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 5-20; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14; and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.

Tickets for opening night will be at a reduced price, $12 for adults and $10 for youth and students.

Tickets for all other showings are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or through the theater box office, in person or by phone at 828-328-2283.