Bicycle racing, dinner theater and more

Hickory to host Cyclo-Cross race
The City of Hickory will host the eighth race in the 2021 North Carolina Cyclo-Cross (NCCX) Series on Sunday at Stanford Park. The first race will begin at 10 a.m., with races taking place throughout the day.
Food trucks and vendors will be present, and spectators are welcome. Participants can register online at bikereg.com/nccx2021hickory.
Information about the 2021 NCCX Series is available at nccyclocross.com.
Stanford Park is at 1451 Eighth Street Dr. NE, Hickory. For information about the Cyclo-Cross Race, contact Recreation Programmer Lance Riddile at lriddile@hickorync.gov or 828-261-2254.
HUB Station presents dinner theater
The HUB Station in Hudson will present “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club.” This will be the HUB Station’s 29th dinner theater production and first in over two years.
Showings will be Nov. 4-6 and 11-13. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the HUB Station Box Office, by phone at 828-726-8871 or online at tix.com.
Tickets for dinner and the show are $35; show-only tickets are $17.50.
Thanksgiving play opening Nov. 5
“The Thanksgiving Play” is a satirical play by Larissa FastHorse, a member of the Sicangu Lakota Nation and 2020 MacArthur Fellow.
The play celebrates the Thanksgiving holiday while also commemorating Native American Heritage Month.
The play begins a three-week run at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Firemen’s Kitchen.
Performances of “The Thanksgiving Play” are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 5-20; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14; and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.
Tickets for opening night will be at a reduced price, $12 for adults and $10 for youth and students.
Tickets for all other showings are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or through the theater box office, in person or by phone at 828-328-2283.
Due to the continued rate of COVID-19 cases in Catawba County, and the close proximity of seating in the Firemen’s Kitchen, patrons are strongly recommended to wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building. This production is rated PG-13 for adult language.
Hickory Community Theatre hosting auditions
The Hickory Community Theatre will hold auditions for two upcoming productions. Full information about the shows and audition requirements can be found online at hickorytheatre.org/auditions.
Auditions for the musical “The Color Purple” will be held at 6 p.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Roles are available for African American actors of various ages and body types. All roles require singing and dancing ability. Performances will run Jan. 21 through Feb. 5, 2022.
The show is directed by Tiffany Christian with music direction by LaKeisha Ross Johnson and choreography by Anyea Gibson.
Auditions for the comedy “Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells Batman Smells” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14-15. Roles are available for three adult and at least five youth actors.
The show is being performed for school field trip groups on the mornings of Dec. 14-16; there also will be a public performance Dec. 11. The production is directed by Branden Nuhfer and Jared Wachsmuth.