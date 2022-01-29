'Better be safe than sorry:' COVID testing site at Crawdads stadium opens

Friday was the first day for the new free COVID-19 testing site at L.P. Frans Stadium.
The site is a collaboration between the Crawdads, Caldwell UNC Health Care, Caldwell County Health Department, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and UnitedHealth subsidiary Optum, which will be administering the tests.
Testing will take place at the clubhouse of the stadium at 2500 Clement Blvd. NW. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays through March 25. Walk-ins are welcomed.
The site is capable of conducting 200 tests a day, with results available within three days.
Those who came on the first day said having the site provided convenience.
Hickory resident Jan Thorn, 54, said she believed she might have the virus because of her sore throat and aches.
She said it was good to have the site there as she previously had some trouble finding a test. “I haven’t went to look for any, but I know last time I did, I couldn’t find them,” Thorn said. “I went to, like, four different stores and nobody had them.”
Others who came to the site said they were feeling all right but wanted a test as a precaution. Jose Roberto Cortez, a 21-year-old Hickory resident and fabricator at Hickory Steel, said he came because of an outbreak at his workplace.
“Out of nowhere, it’s hitting everybody and, well, my work as well,” Cortez said. “I’d better be safe than sorry.” He added that he did not want to risk spreading the virus to his young nephews.
Sandeep Thakkar, 51, of Hickory, said his sister had tested positive for the virus and he wanted to make sure he had not gotten it.
Thakkar said his own experience of having a friend die from the virus has made him cautious. “My friend, he’s 40 years old, and once you’ve lost someone, your nearest and dearest, then after, you realize how risky this disease is,” Thakkar said.
