Bethlehem youth earns Eagle Scout rank

BETHLEHEM — Benny Heath was presented his Eagle Scout Award, the highest rank in scouting, at a May 6 ceremony held by Troop 275 at Mount Pisgah Lutheran Church. Only about 5% of all Boy Scouts attain the Eagle rank, according to Piedmont Council Vice President for Membership Warren Hollar.

Boy Scout Troop 275 is sponsored by Bethlehem Mount Pisgah Lutheran Church and the Bethlehem Ruritan Club. Benny started scouting when he was in first grade with Cub Scout Pack 275 at Mount Bethel United Methodist Church. When he was 11 years old, he joined Scout Troop 275 at Mount Pisgah Lutheran Church.

Each candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully complete a community or church-related service project to earn his Eagle Scout Award. Nationally, Eagle Scouts and the volunteers they led completed 8,575,780 hours of work for Eagle Scout service projects in 2019. That works out to 139.8 hours per project. At the 2019 “value of volunteer time” rate of $25.43 per hour, that equals a staggering $218.1 million worth of service to communities.