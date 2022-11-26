Bethlehem Star lighting scheduled

BETHLEHEM — The traditional Bethlehem Star lighting will resume on Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 7 p.m. at the stage near the pavilion on the west side of Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church.

Rain date is Monday, Dec. 5.

The first segment of the Star lighting will highlight performances of the Alexander Central High School Jazz Band and a selection of Christmas music by the Alexander Central High School Chorus.

Following that segment of the night’s activities, attendees will be invited to move to the area under the Bethlehem Star. Members of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church will lead the program. Pastor Dale Bost will read from the scripture about the Bethlehem Star.

In 2022, the star will be lit by a representative group of Bethlehem pastors’ wives. They are being honored for their support of their spouses.

The Bethlehem Star Committee felt that pastors’ wives deserve recognition for all they have done in support of their husbands. The pandemic years have been especially trying for both pastors and their wives. The symbolism of lighting the star is indictive of their major role in the spiritual well-being of the Bethlehem community.

Other activities in this area will include a live nativity scene manned by adults and children from Mt. Bethel Church. Boy Scout Troop 275 will serve hot chocolate and cookies. They will also tend bonfires in the area near the Star. Bethlehem Brownie Scouts will distribute bulletins.

The Bethlehem Fire Department, Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, and Law Enforcement Explorers will assist with traffic control and parking. Special parking for handicapped visitors will be coordinated by Law Enforcement Explorers.

Local Girl Scouts will sponsor a craft fair in Celebration Hall of Mt. Pisgah from 4-8 p.m.

Bethlehem Star wooden carved and engraved Christmas gift ornaments will be available for $20 near the hot chocolate station. Proceeds will be used to fund the operation of the Star and support community youth groups performing and assisting during the Star lighting night. Ten percent of all funds will be given to the Bethlehem Ministerial Benevolence Fund.

Residents and attendees look forward to lighting the star on Dec. 3. Driving north in the dark on N.C. 127 and seeing the shining Bethlehem Star provides a feeling of light and love that impact one’s spirit and hope.

Event organizers say thousands have attended the star lighting during the 45-year history. Each person who returns home for the holidays does so with either real or imagined schemas of their early years. Hopefully, the community of Bethlehem helps these travelers become re-introduced to their early years. It is a very settling experience to drive north on N.C. 127 across Lake Hickory to see the Bethlehem Star shining as it welcomes visitors and wayward sons and daughters home for the holidays.