Bethlehem Star lighting ceremonies scheduled

BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Star has continued to shine during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and served as a beacon of hope and comfort since March 21, 2020.

It is hoped that the return of the annual Bethlehem Star lighting event on Saturday, Dec. 4, will mark a transition to a more normal lifestyle. The Bethlehem Star lighting activity will have two themes this year: remembering those in the community lost during the pandemic and celebrating the hope and joy given by the Christ child as the Bethlehem Star is relighted.

The program will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at the pavilion and bandstand at Mount Pisgah Lutheran Church in Bethlehem.

A special video of the days leading up to the birth of Christ and a performance of the Alexander Central High School stage band will precede the remembrance activities. The remembrance will include a rendition of "Amazing Grace" and reading of Psalm 23.