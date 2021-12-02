Bethlehem Star lighting ceremonies scheduled

BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Star has continued to shine during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and served as a beacon of hope and comfort since March 21, 2020.
It is hoped that the return of the annual Bethlehem Star lighting event on Saturday, Dec. 4, will mark a transition to a more normal lifestyle. The Bethlehem Star lighting activity will have two themes this year: remembering those in the community lost during the pandemic and celebrating the hope and joy given by the Christ child as the Bethlehem Star is relighted.
The program will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at the pavilion and bandstand at Mount Pisgah Lutheran Church in Bethlehem.
A special video of the days leading up to the birth of Christ and a performance of the Alexander Central High School stage band will precede the remembrance activities. The remembrance will include a rendition of "Amazing Grace" and reading of Psalm 23.
Following the remembrance segment of the program, attendees will be asked to move to the area under the Bethlehem Star for the remainder of the activities. Included will be the reading of the Christmas scripture by Pastor Bill Honeycutt, singing of Christmas carols led by local artists, singing of the song “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem,” enjoyment of a live nativity, and the lighting of the Bethlehem Star by local resident David Lail.
Girl Scouts have plans to host a Christmas craft fair with 42 vendors in the church’s celebration hall before the remembrance ceremony. Access to this event will be through the church narthex on the north side of the building. In respect for the remembrance program, the doors next to the pavilion will be used for emergency exit only during the program. Following the activities under the star, Santa Claus will make a cameo appearance for the children at the pavilion.
The Bethlehem Fire Department and Alexander County Sheriff’s Department will direct traffic and handle security. Overflow parking is at the Bethlehem Shopping Center. Care should be taken to follow the marked path between O’Reilly Auto Parts and N.C. Hwy. 127. Programs will be distributed by Girl Scouts, and Boy Scouts will serve hot chocolate. The Bethlehem Ruritan Club will assist with the meal for the volunteers.
The Bethlehem Ministerial Association and Bethlehem Star Committee look forward to returning to the traditional program held in Bethlehem to celebrate the meaning of the star and the Christmas season.