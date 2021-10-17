Bethlehem Ruritan Club to have benefit meal

BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Ruritan Club Barbecue will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Bethlehem Community Building located near Bethlehem Park.

Pork barbecue plates which include the meat, baked beans, slaw, pickles, and roll are $10. Pork barbecue sandwiches are also offered for $5. Barbecue chicken plates containing one-half chicken and the same fixings are $9.

Pre-orders (advisable) will be delivered for community businesses or groups by calling 828-495-7958. Profits will be used for community projects such as scholarships, community benevolence, needy families, etc.