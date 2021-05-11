 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bethlehem Ruritan Club to have BBQ fundraiser
0 comments

Bethlehem Ruritan Club to have BBQ fundraiser

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BETHLEHEM — The Bethlehem Ruritan Club will have a barbecue fundraiser on Friday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until sold out at the Bethlehem Community Building located near Bethlehem Park.

Cost is $9 for pork barbecue plates which includes the meat, baked beans, slaw, pickles, and roll. Pork barbecue sandwiches are also available for $5. Soft drinks and water are also available. Chicken plates are $8 and contain the same fixings. Pre-orders will be delivered for pre-orders from community businesses or groups by calling 828-495-7958.

Profits will be used for community projects such as scholarships, community benevolence, needy families, etc.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FDA Gives Emergency Authorization For Pfizer COVID Shot In Kids 12-15

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert